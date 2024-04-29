OD6 Metals Reports High Recovery Rates and Efficiency Gains

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has reported successful metallurgical recoveries at its Splinter Rock and Grass Patch prospects, with up to 90% and 86% recovery rates of Magnet Rare Earth Elements, respectively. The company has improved processing efficiencies, such as reducing hydrochloric acid consumption by up to 79% at Splinter Rock, and remains financially robust with a strong cash balance post a $1.5M placement and share purchase plan. These advancements have significantly exceeded expectations and provide a solid foundation for the company’s upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade and Scoping Study due by year-end.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.