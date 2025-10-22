OD6 Metals Limited Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from OD6 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:OD6) ) is now available.

OD6 Metals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker OD6, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2025. The resolutions, which included various approvals and ratifications, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, indicating strong investor confidence and paving the way for continued strategic initiatives and corporate governance improvements.

