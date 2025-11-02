OD6 Metals Issues Unquoted Options to Enhance Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from OD6 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:OD6) ) is now available.

OD6 Metals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 24,230,769 unquoted options, exercisable at $0.10 and expiring on April 30, 2028. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and providing strategic flexibility.

More about OD6 Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,427,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.73M

Learn more about OD6 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue