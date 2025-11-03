OD6 Metals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OD6 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:OD6) ) has issued an update.

OD6 Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Piers Lewis. The notice details the acquisition and disposal of various securities, including incentive and founder options, by entities associated with the director. This change reflects adjustments in the director’s indirect interests through entities such as Cranley Consulting Pty Ltd, Angora Blue Pty Ltd, and Odds On Pty Ltd.

More about OD6 Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,427,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.73M

