Ocugen’s Promising Phase 2/3 Trial for Stargardt Disease: A Potential Game-Changer

Ocugen Inc ((OCGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Ocugen Inc. is conducting a Phase 2/3 trial titled A Phase 2/3 Trial to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of OCU410ST for Stargardt Disease. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OCU410ST, a potential treatment for Stargardt Disease, a genetic eye disorder causing vision loss. This trial is significant as it could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with this condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is OCU410ST, a drug administered via a single subretinal injection. It is designed to treat Stargardt Disease by potentially improving or stabilizing vision in affected individuals.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and outcome assessor-masked, involving 51 participants. They are allocated in a 2:1 ratio to either receive the OCU410ST treatment or be part of an untreated control group. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, with a sequential intervention model.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 30, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 14, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could significantly impact Ocugen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results are positive. Success in this trial may position Ocugen as a leader in treating Stargardt Disease, potentially affecting competitors in the ophthalmic drug market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

