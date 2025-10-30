Octopus Apollo VCT Launches New Share Offer to Raise £75 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Octopus Apollo VCT ( (GB:OAP3) ) is now available.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc has announced the publication of a prospectus for a new offer to raise up to £75 million, with an additional £25 million available through over-allotment. The offer, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, involves a related party transaction with Octopus Investments Limited, which will receive various charges based on the funds raised. The offer is open until April 2026 for the 2025/2026 tax year and October 2026 for the 2026/2027 tax year, with potential early closure if fully subscribed. The board considers the arrangements fair and reasonable for shareholders.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc operates in the financial industry, focusing on venture capital trusts. The company primarily offers investment opportunities through ordinary shares, aiming to raise significant capital to support its portfolio managed by Octopus Investments Limited.

