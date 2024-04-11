OceanPal Inc. Reports Mixed 2023 Financials

OceanPal Inc (OP) has released an update.

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company, has reported a slight increase in time charter revenues from $5.7 million to $5.8 million in Q4 2023, despite a net income of only $58 thousand and a net loss to common stockholders of $2.8 million for the same period. Annually, the company faced a net loss of $2.0 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $6.7 million in 2023, a substantial decline compared to the previous year’s results.

