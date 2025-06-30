Oceana Lithium Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes and Office Relocation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oceana Lithium Ltd. ( (AU:OCN) ) has shared an announcement.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. has announced key changes in its leadership team, appointing Mr. Russell Curtin as Non-Executive Director and Ms. Maddison Cramer as Company Secretary. These appointments bring significant experience to the company, with Mr. Curtin’s extensive background in the resources sector and Ms. Cramer’s expertise in corporate law and company secretarial roles. Concurrently, Mr. Daniel Smith has resigned from his positions. Additionally, the company has changed its registered office and principal place of business to a new location in West Perth, Australia. These strategic changes are expected to enhance Oceana’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. is a company operating in the mining and resources industry, focusing on lithium projects. It has several projects including the Solonópole Project in Brazil, the Napperby Project in the Northern Territory, and the Bangemall Project in Western Australia.

