OBOOK Holdings Expands U.S. Regulatory Reach with New Licenses

OBOOK Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (OWLS) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, OBOOK Holdings Inc. announced a significant regulatory milestone by securing Money Transmitter Licenses in Washington, Kansas, and North Carolina, expanding its coverage to 40 U.S. states. This achievement strengthens OwlTing’s regulatory presence and supports its mission to develop a stablecoin infrastructure for global commerce through its OwlPay platform. The company is also pursuing further licensing in the EU, Japan, and other regions, positioning itself as a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, enabling cross-border stablecoin payments with robust compliance standards.

OBOOK Holdings Inc., operating as the OwlTing Group, is a blockchain technology company headquartered in Taiwan with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The company operates across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors, focusing on using blockchain technology to enhance data management and facilitate global fund flows. OwlTing is recognized as a top player in the stablecoin market, particularly in the Enterprise & B2B category, and offers a hybrid payment solution called OwlPay.

Average Trading Volume: 544,683

