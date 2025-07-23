OBIC Co. Reports Strong Q1 Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OBIC Co ( (JP:4684) ) has provided an update.

OBIC Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales increasing by 12.7% and operating profit rising by 15.2% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is indicative of its solid market positioning and effective business strategies, which are likely to have positive implications for stakeholders and reinforce its standing in the competitive IT services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4684) stock is a Hold with a Yen5140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OBIC Co stock, see the JP:4684 Stock Forecast page.

More about OBIC Co

OBIC Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It is primarily involved in providing software and IT services, with a focus on enhancing business operations for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 915,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2704.8B

See more data about 4684 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue