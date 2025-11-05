Obayashi Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results with Profit Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Obayashi ( (JP:1802) ) has provided an update.

Obayashi Corporation reported a decrease in net sales by 5% for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant increase in operating income by 78% and ordinary income by 72.2%, indicating improved profitability. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also rose by 42.9%. The company has revised its full-year financial forecast, expecting a slight decline in net sales but an increase in operating and ordinary income, reflecting strategic adjustments and potential growth in profitability.

More about Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation is a prominent player in the construction industry, primarily engaged in civil engineering and building construction projects. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering large-scale infrastructure and architectural projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,703,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1834.7B

