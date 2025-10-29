Oatly Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Oatly Group ( (OTLY) ) is now available.

Oatly Group AB reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a 7.1% increase in revenue to $222.8 million compared to the previous year. The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, reflecting strategic actions taken over the past three years. Despite a net loss of $65.3 million due to fair value losses on Convertible Notes, Oatly remains optimistic about its future growth potential. The company completed a refinancing process in early October 2025, which included issuing Nordic Bonds and replacing its revolving credit facility. This move is expected to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing strategic review of the Greater China business.

The most recent analyst rating on (OTLY) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oatly Group stock, see the OTLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OTLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OTLY is a Neutral.

Oatly’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and high leverage. While there are positive developments in cost efficiency and margin expansion, particularly in Europe, these are offset by challenges in North America and Greater China. The technical analysis and valuation further reflect the company’s current struggles, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on OTLY stock, click here.

More about Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB is the world’s original and largest oat drink company, focusing on producing plant-based dairy alternatives. The company operates in various regions, including Europe, North America, and Greater China, and is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker OTLY.

Average Trading Volume: 134,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $473.5M

For an in-depth examination of OTLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue