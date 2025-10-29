Oatly Group Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Operating Loss in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oatly Group ( (OTLY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oatly Group AB reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a revenue increase compared to the previous year. However, the company faced a significant operating loss, with a net loss of $65.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. This financial performance highlights ongoing challenges in managing costs and achieving profitability, impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (OTLY) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oatly Group stock, see the OTLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OTLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OTLY is a Neutral.

Oatly’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and high leverage. While there are positive developments in cost efficiency and margin expansion, particularly in Europe, these are offset by challenges in North America and Greater China. The technical analysis and valuation further reflect the company’s current struggles, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB is a company operating in the food and beverage industry, primarily known for its oat-based products. The company focuses on providing plant-based alternatives to dairy products, catering to the growing demand for vegan and environmentally friendly food options.

Average Trading Volume: 134,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $473.5M

