Oakajee Corporation Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Oakajee Corporation Ltd ( (AU:OKJ) ) has shared an announcement.

Oakajee Corporation Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 21, 2025, at Nexia Perth in Western Australia. The company will not be sending physical copies of the Notice of Meeting, instead making it available online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy voting instructions by November 19, 2025, to ensure their participation in the meeting. The announcement emphasizes the importance of the Notice of Meeting and advises shareholders to consult professional advisers if needed.

More about Oakajee Corporation Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 59,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.38M

