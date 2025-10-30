Oakajee Corporation Advances Gold Exploration at Paynes Find

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oakajee Corporation Ltd ( (AU:OKJ) ) has provided an update.

Oakajee Corporation Ltd reported ongoing exploration activities at its Paynes Find project during the September quarter, with efforts concentrated on refining targets for future drill testing. The company identified two gold mineralisation trends in the Southern Paynes Find Area, both of which remain open to the south beneath alluvial cover, necessitating further drilling to explore potential underlying gold deposits.

Oakajee Corporation Ltd is involved in the exploration industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration projects. The company is actively engaged in regional exploration activities, particularly at its Paynes Find project in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 79,105

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.38M

