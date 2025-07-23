NXG NextGen Fund Enters Dealer Manager Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Benef Interest ( (NXG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund entered into a dealer manager agreement with Cushing Asset Management and UBS Securities to issue transferable rights to shareholders, allowing them to subscribe for up to 1,414,904 common shares. This offer, detailed in a prospectus supplement, allows shareholders to purchase one new share for every three rights held, with additional shares available through an over-subscription privilege. The initiative aims to bolster the Fund’s capital and enhance its market position.

More about NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund of Benef Interest

Average Trading Volume: 38,834

