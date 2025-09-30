Nvni Group Reports 2024 Q2 Earnings Amid Financial Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nvni Group ( (NVNI) ) has provided an announcement.

Nvni Group Limited, a company based in the Cayman Islands, reported its second quarter earnings results for 2024 on September 30, 2025. The unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, show a net operating revenue of 98,176 thousand Brazilian reais, an increase from the previous year’s 92,154 thousand reais. Despite the revenue growth, the company continues to face a shareholders’ deficit, with total liabilities exceeding assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (NVNI) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nvni Group stock, see the NVNI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NVNI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVNI is a Neutral.

Nvni Group’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability and negative valuation metrics. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, the financial challenges and lack of profitability weigh heavily on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on NVNI stock, click here.

More about Nvni Group

Average Trading Volume: 8,607,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.03M

Find detailed analytics on NVNI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue