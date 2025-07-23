Nuwellis Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Delisting Risk

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nuwellis, Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq on June 18, 2025, indicating that its stock price had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days, putting it at risk of delisting. However, by July 22, 2025, the company had resolved the issue, and Nasdaq confirmed that Nuwellis was back in compliance with listing standards, allowing its stock to continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Spark’s Take on NUWE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NUWE is a Neutral.

Nuwellis’ overall stock score reflects significant financial and valuation challenges, compounded by bearish technical indicators and the risk of Nasdaq delisting. While the earnings call and new agreement offer some positive aspects, they are overshadowed by the broader issues facing the company.

More about Nuwellis

Average Trading Volume: 990,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.63M

