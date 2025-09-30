Nuwellis Announces ULTRA-Peds Registry Findings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nuwellis ( (NUWE) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Nuwellis, Inc. announced findings from the ULTRA-Peds registry, a multi-center observational study examining the real-world use of the Aquadex System in children with acute kidney injury (AKI), fluid overload, or congenital kidney failure.

Spark’s Take on NUWE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NUWE is a Neutral.

Nuwellis’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial challenges, including ongoing losses and negative cash flows. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are weak due to a negative P/E ratio. While recent corporate events and strategic initiatives offer some promise, the immediate financial outlook remains concerning.

More about Nuwellis

Average Trading Volume: 909,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.19M

