Nuvini Group to Acquire MK Solutions, Boosting SaaS Portfolio

On September 30, 2025, Nuvini Group Limited announced its signing of a binding term sheet to acquire MK Solutions, a leading ERP provider for internet services in Brazil. This acquisition is expected to add R$40 million in pro-forma revenue and R$20 million in pro-forma EBITDA to Nuvini, marking a strategic step in expanding their portfolio with advanced financial management and operational efficiency capabilities. The acquisition is anticipated to close within 60 days, subject to customary conditions and due diligence, and aligns with Nuvini’s AI-first strategy to enhance synergies across its companies.

Nuvini Group Limited, headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, is a leading serial acquirer in the Latin American SaaS sector. The company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth B2B SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation, enabling them to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries.

Average Trading Volume: 8,607,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.03M

