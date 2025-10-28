NutryFarm International Updates Implementation Agreement Amid Restructuring Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from NutryFarm International ( (SG:AZT) ) is now available.

NutryFarm International Limited, currently under judicial management, has announced updates to its implementation agreement with Corpbond IV Ltd. The updates include an extension of the Long-Stop Date to December 31, 2025, allowing more time for restructuring efforts, and the entry into a Right to Sue Assignment. Additionally, the company has entered into a sale and purchase agreement for the disposal of NutryFarm Biomedicine International Limited and LottVision Holdings Limited. These steps are part of the company’s ongoing restructuring process, aimed at resolving financial obligations and stabilizing its operations.

