NutryFarm International Granted Extension for Judicial Management

NutryFarm International ( (SG:AZT) ) has issued an announcement.

NutryFarm International Limited, currently under judicial management, has received court approval to extend the validity of its judicial management order by four months, until November 2, 2025. This extension allows the judicial manager to continue overseeing the company’s operations, with costs incurred during this period to be covered by the company’s assets. Trading of the company’s securities remains voluntarily suspended since April 2022, and stakeholders will be updated on any significant developments.

More about NutryFarm International

NutryFarm International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating under judicial management. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the industry but specific details about its primary products, services, or market focus are not provided in the release.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$11.68M

