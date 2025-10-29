Nutritional Growth Solutions Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. ( (AU:NGS) ).

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd (ASX: NGS) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is expected to remain until either the start of normal trading on November 3, 2025, or until the announcement is released. This move is likely aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position to support its growth strategy in the expanding children’s nutritional supplements market.

Nutritional Growth Solutions is a U.S.-based health, nutrition, and wellness company that develops, produces, and sells clinically tested nutritional supplement formulas for children. The company focuses on the three to twelve-year-old consumer segment, which represents a larger market opportunity compared to the more commonly targeted adult users and children under three. NGS differentiates itself with clinically tested products and an expanding portfolio to capture this market.

