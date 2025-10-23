Nutritional Growth Solutions Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. ( (AU:NGS) ) just unveiled an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd announced the cessation of 2,000,000 securities due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion as of October 23, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd operates in the health and nutrition industry, focusing on developing and selling nutritional products aimed at promoting growth in children. The company is known for its scientifically formulated products that target specific growth needs in the pediatric market.

Average Trading Volume: 405,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.28M

For an in-depth examination of NGS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue