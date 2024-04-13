Numinus Wellness Faces Q2 Revenue Dip, Eyes Growth

Numinus Wellness Inc (TSE:NUMI) has released an update.

Numinus Wellness Inc. reports a decline in Q2 2024 with revenues falling 15.4% and gross profit down 22.7% from the previous quarter. Despite these challenges, the company doubled enrollment in its training programs and is focusing on operational optimization for future profitability. They have also submitted a Clinical Trial Application for MDMA-assisted psychotherapy post-quarter.

