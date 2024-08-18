Nuix Ltd. Reports Impressive FY24 Financial Growth

Nuix Ltd. (AU:NXL) has released an update.

Nuix Ltd. has reported a significant increase in financial performance for FY24, with a 14% rise in Annualised Contract Value and a 20.9% increase in Statutory Revenue, outpacing strategic objectives. The successful launch of Nuix Neo solutions contributed to this growth, alongside a substantial improvement in both Underlying and Statutory EBITDA, and a positive swing in Net Profit After Tax from a loss to a $5.0 million gain.

