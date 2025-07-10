Nuix Announces Retirement of Non-Executive Director Jeffrey Bleich

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nuix Ltd. ( (AU:NXL) ) has issued an announcement.

Nuix Limited announced the retirement of Hon. Jeffrey Bleich from its Board of Directors, as he will assume a full-time role as General Counsel at Anthropic AI. Bleich, who has been with Nuix since before its IPO and has served in various leadership roles, will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. His departure is noted with appreciation for his contributions, and the company will begin the process of finding a new Non-Executive Director. This change marks a significant transition for Nuix, as Bleich’s industry knowledge and leadership have been highly valued.

More about Nuix Ltd.

Nuix is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, helping customers manage large volumes of data with forensic accuracy. The company focuses on empowering users to uncover truth in the digital world by making data searchable and actionable.

Average Trading Volume: 1,297,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$674.7M

