NuEnergy Gas Limited’s Quarterly Cash Flow

NuEnergy Gas Limited’s latest quarterly cash flow report shows a decrease in operating cash flow, with administrative costs amounting to $A’000 23 for the quarter and $A’000 365 to date. The company made capital investments in exploration and evaluation totalling $A’000 242, but partially offset these outflows with $A’000 368 from the disposal of investments. Despite these activities, the net cash position decreased by $A’000 156 in operations while investments and financing activities further influenced the company’s cash reserves.

