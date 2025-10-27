Nucor Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nucor ( (NUE) ) has provided an announcement.

Nucor Corporation reported consolidated net earnings of $607 million for the third quarter of 2025, showing an increase from both the previous quarter and the same period in 2024. The company continues to expand its steelmaking capabilities and downstream operations while maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning significant capital to shareholders. Despite the positive earnings, Nucor anticipates lower earnings in the fourth quarter due to expected decreases in volumes and selling prices across its segments.

The most recent analyst rating on (NUE) stock is a Buy with a $151.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nucor stock, see the NUE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NUE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NUE is a Outperform.

Nucor’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong earnings call highlights, but is tempered by technical analysis and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives and robust earnings performance are significant positives, but declining margins and cash flow issues need attention. Technical indicators suggest caution, while valuation metrics indicate a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on NUE stock, click here.

More about Nucor

Nucor Corporation is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company produces a wide range of products including carbon and alloy steel, steel joists, metal building systems, and is also the largest recycler in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,576,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.84B

See more insights into NUE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue