Nuchev Limited Corrects Market Announcement on $2 Million Facility

Nuchev Pty Ltd ( (AU:NUC) ) just unveiled an update.

Nuchev Limited announced a correction to a previous market announcement regarding a $2 million unsecured facility, initially omitting the parties involved due to administrative oversight. The facility is funded by two major shareholders, 402339 Pty Ltd ATF the Whiti Trust and H&S Global Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the H&S Investment Unit Trust. The company has revised its procedures to enhance transparency and compliance, reflecting its commitment to maintaining stakeholder trust.

Nuchev is an Australian-based nutritional and wellness business offering products under brands such as Oli6®, Bio Practica, and Medicine Tree, along with several European brands sold under exclusive license in Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on providing prescription-only products primarily to practitioners and sells its products through various channels, including pharmacies, grocery stores, and online platforms in markets like China and Vietnam. Nuchev is dedicated to sourcing high-quality ingredients and utilizing industry-leading Australian manufacturing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 14,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.78M

