Nu Skin’s Innovative Study on Skin Health: A Market Game-Changer?

Nu Skin Enterprises ((NUS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nu Skin Enterprises, in collaboration with ChinaNorm, is conducting a study titled Study on Carotenoid-Based Instrumental Index. The primary objective is to evaluate the effectiveness of a new biophotonic scanner, the Prysm device, in measuring skin carotenoid levels and analyzing their correlation with dietary and lifestyle factors. This study holds significance for understanding how lifestyle choices impact skin health.

The intervention being tested is the Prysm device, a portable and cost-effective biophotonic scanner that measures skin carotenoid levels through hand scanning. This innovative tool aims to provide insights into the relationship between carotenoid levels and various lifestyle factors.

The study is observational in nature, utilizing a case-only model with a cross-sectional time perspective. Participants are divided into two groups based on age, ensuring a balanced distribution of age and gender. The primary purpose is to gather data on skin carotenoid status and related lifestyle factors.

The study began on September 12, 2025, with the last update submitted on September 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the recruitment phase and the latest information available, indicating the study’s ongoing status.

This study could influence Nu Skin’s market position by showcasing their innovative technology, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the device offers a new approach to skin health monitoring, it may also impact competitors in the skin health and wellness industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue