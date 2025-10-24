NTPC Limited to Review Financial Results and Consider Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NTPC Limited ( (IN:NTPC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NTPC Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on October 30, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, the board will consider declaring an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The company has set November 7, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend. The trading window for NTPC’s securities will remain closed until November 1, 2025, to prevent insider trading during this period. This announcement is part of NTPC’s ongoing compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects its commitment to maintaining transparency and shareholder value.

More about NTPC Limited

NTPC Limited is a leading energy conglomerate in India, primarily engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The company focuses on power generation from coal, gas, hydro, solar, and wind sources, and plays a significant role in India’s energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 534,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 3317.2B INR

