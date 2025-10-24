NTPC Limited Announces Board Meeting and Trading Window Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NTPC Limited just unveiled an announcement.

NTPC Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations, as the company prepares to hold a Board of Directors meeting on October 30, 2025. The meeting will address the approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend is set for November 7, 2025. This announcement signifies NTPC’s ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder engagement.

More about NTPC Limited

NTPC Limited operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and distribution of electricity. It is one of India’s largest power companies, providing a significant portion of the country’s electricity needs.

Average Trading Volume: 534,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 3317.2B INR

