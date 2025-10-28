NTPC Green Energy Limited Achieves Schedule A CPSE Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NTPC Green Energy Limited ( (IN:NTPCGREEN) ) has shared an announcement.

NTPC Green Energy Limited has been elevated to a Schedule A Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) status by the Government of India as of October 28, 2025. This categorization is a significant milestone for the company, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning within the renewable energy sector, thus benefiting its stakeholders.

NTPC Green Energy Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of green energy projects. It is a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, which is one of India’s largest energy conglomerates, primarily known for its electricity generation and distribution services.

Average Trading Volume: 421,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 854.9B INR

