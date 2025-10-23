NTPC Green Energy Expands Wind Capacity in Gujarat

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NTPC Green Energy Limited ( (IN:NTPCGREEN) ) just unveiled an update.

NTPC Green Energy Limited announced the commercial operation of a 9.9 MW segment of its wind project in Bhuj, Gujarat, part of a larger 92.4 MW installation. This addition increases the company’s total installed capacity to 7563.575 MW, enhancing its position in the renewable energy market and contributing to its growth strategy.

More about NTPC Green Energy Limited

NTPC Green Energy Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind and solar power projects. It is a joint venture with ONGC and aims to expand its green energy capacity through various projects.

Average Trading Volume: 436,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 847B INR

