NT Minerals Limited Initiates Trading Halt Amid Potential Acquisition

Redbank Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NTM) ) has provided an update.

NT Minerals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has announced a temporary trading halt on its securities. This halt is pending an announcement in response to a price volume query and a potential share sale agreement to acquire interests in exploration tenements. The trading halt is expected to last for up to two business days, with normal trading anticipated to resume by November 12, 2025. This development could impact the company’s operational strategy and market positioning, particularly if the acquisition proceeds.

