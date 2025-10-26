NSX Limited to be Delisted Following Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
NSX Limited ( (AU:NSX) ) just unveiled an announcement.
NSX Limited will be removed from the Official List of the ASX following the acquisition of all its issued capital by 1001290557 Ontario Inc., a related entity of CNSX Markets Inc. This move signifies a significant shift in NSX’s operational landscape as it transitions ownership, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.
More about NSX Limited
Average Trading Volume: 556,255
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$20.01M
