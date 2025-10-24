NSX Limited Acquired by Canadian Entity, Plans ASX Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NSX Limited ( (AU:NSX) ) is now available.

NSX Limited has announced the successful implementation of a scheme of arrangement where 1001290557 Ontario Inc., associated with CNSX Markets Inc., will acquire all ordinary shares of NSX. Shareholders will receive compensation for their shares, and NSX plans to delist from the ASX. Additionally, Richard Carelton is set to join the board as a non-executive director, pending regulatory approvals. This move signifies a strategic shift for NSX, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

NSX Limited

NSX Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a platform for securities trading. It is known for its involvement in the Australian market and has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 550,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$20.01M

