NSW Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from NSW Inc. ( (JP:9739) ) is now available.
NSW Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.7% to ¥24,854 million, but a decline in operating profit by 14.4% to ¥2,360 million. The company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting stability in shareholder returns despite the decrease in profits, and its equity-to-asset ratio improved to 76.9%, indicating a strong financial position.
More about NSW Inc.
NSW Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, involved in providing financial services and products. It focuses on delivering comprehensive financial solutions and has a market presence in Japan.
Average Trading Volume: 12,669
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen37.46B
For an in-depth examination of 9739 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.