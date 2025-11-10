NSW Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from NSW Inc. ( (JP:9739) ) is now available.

NSW Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.7% to ¥24,854 million, but a decline in operating profit by 14.4% to ¥2,360 million. The company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting stability in shareholder returns despite the decrease in profits, and its equity-to-asset ratio improved to 76.9%, indicating a strong financial position.

More about NSW Inc.

NSW Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, involved in providing financial services and products. It focuses on delivering comprehensive financial solutions and has a market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 12,669

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen37.46B

