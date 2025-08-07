NSK Ltd. Enhances Stock Compensation Trusts with Additional Contributions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from NSK Ltd. ( (JP:6471) ) is now available.

NSK Ltd. has announced an additional monetary contribution to its stock compensation trusts for officers and employees. This move involves the disposal of 2,391,307 treasury shares to support the Board Benefit Trust and the Employee Stock Ownership Plan, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining its stock compensation system and securing necessary shares for future grants.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6471) stock is a Sell with a Yen650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NSK Ltd. stock, see the JP:6471 Stock Forecast page.

More about NSK Ltd.

NSK Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. The company is a key player in the global market, providing essential components for various sectors, including automotive and industrial machinery.

Average Trading Volume: 2,149,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen334.9B

For detailed information about 6471 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue