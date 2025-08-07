NSK Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NSK Ltd. ( (JP:6471) ) has issued an update.

NSK Ltd. has announced the disposal of treasury shares through a third-party allotment to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd., as part of its stock compensation system for directors and incentive plans for employees. This move aims to allocate shares as compensation for services provided, aligning with the company’s performance-linked compensation strategy and employee stock ownership plan, impacting 0.48% of total issued shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6471) stock is a Sell with a Yen650.00 price target.

More about NSK Ltd.

NSK Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery. The company is known for its innovation in motion and control technologies, serving a global market with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 2,149,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen334.9B

