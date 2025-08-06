NS Tool Co., Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NS Tool Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6157) ) has provided an update.

NS Tool Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 0.5% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company achieved significant growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 15.5%, 17.7%, and 18.8% respectively. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 92.5%, indicating a strong financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 anticipates modest growth in net sales and operating profit, although profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to decline slightly.

More about NS Tool Co., Ltd.

NS Tool Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-precision cutting tools. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its specialized products that cater to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 27,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen19.52B

