NRX Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Compliance Extension

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has been granted an exception by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to meet compliance requirements by April 16, 2024. This is conditional upon the Company completing a transfer of its listing from The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, which was approved and took effect at the opening of business on January 19, 2024.

For further insights into NRXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.