NRW Holdings Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

The latest announcement is out from NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ).

NRW Holdings Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the extent to which the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with ASX Listing Rules, ensuring transparency and accountability in its governance practices.

