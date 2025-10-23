NRC Group ASA Secures NOK 32 Million Quay Expansion Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from NRC Group ASA ( (NNRRF) ) is now available.

NRC Group ASA, through its subsidiary NRC Norge AS, has been awarded a contract by Nordreisa Municipality for construction work related to the expansion of quay facilities at Sørkjosen. The contract, valued at approximately NOK 32 million, is set to begin in November 2025 and conclude by May 2026, marking a significant project for the company in the infrastructure sector.

More about NRC Group ASA

Average Trading Volume: 603,884

Current Market Cap: NOK1.35B

See more insights into NNRRF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue