NRB Bearings Ltd. Announces Dividend, Leadership Changes, and Strategic Acquisition

NRB Bearings Ltd. ( (IN:NRBBEARING) ) has provided an announcement.

NRB Bearings Ltd. announced key decisions from its Board Meeting held on October 24, 2025. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share, marking a 125% payout. Additionally, the resignation of Mr. Kishor Harish Talreja as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer was accepted, with Ms. Khyati Hemang Danani appointed as his successor. The board also approved the acquisition of a 99% stake in Sahney Bearings Private Limited to explore business expansion opportunities, indicating strategic growth initiatives.

More about NRB Bearings Ltd.

NRB Bearings Ltd. operates in the bearings industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of high-quality bearings. The company serves various sectors, including automotive and industrial markets, providing essential components that facilitate smooth mechanical operations.

Average Trading Volume: 10,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.82B INR

