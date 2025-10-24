NRB Bearings Declares Dividend and Announces Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NRB Bearings Ltd. ( (IN:NRBBEARING) ) has shared an update.

NRB Bearings Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share, reflecting a 125% payout, to be distributed to shareholders by October 31, 2025. Additionally, the company has undergone key management changes with the resignation of Mr. Kishor Hairsh Talreja as Company Secretary and the appointment of Ms. Khyati Hemang Danani as his successor. The board has also approved the acquisition of Sahney Bearings Private Limited to expand into new market segments, including aerospace and electric motor applications, signaling a strategic shift in the company’s growth trajectory.

NRB Bearings Ltd. operates in the bearings industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-precision bearings for various applications. The company is expanding its market focus to include aerospace, industrial, hybrid, and electric motor applications.

