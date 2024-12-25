NPC Incorporated Allocates Treasury Stock to Directors

NPC Incorporated (JP:6255) has released an update.

NPC Incorporated has resolved to allocate 46,023 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration to three of its directors. This move is part of a plan to incentivize directors and align their interests with shareholders by linking their compensation to the company’s performance. The directors will receive shares with varying transfer restrictions to encourage long-term commitment and improve corporate value.

