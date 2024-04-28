NOVONIX Director’s Stake Increases with Share Rights

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Ltd has announced a change in Director Anthony Bellas’s interests, who acquired 109,749 share rights as part of his non-executive director remuneration, post-2024 AGM approval. The share rights are valued at USD $55,000 annually, but there was no disposal of existing securities, leaving Bellas’s total holding at 2,603,077 ordinary shares and share rights across direct and indirect interests.

