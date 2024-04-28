NOVONIX Director’s Stake Increases Post AGM

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited reports a change in director Anthony Bellas’s interests, with an acquisition of 109,749 direct share rights, valued at USD $55,000, as part of his non-executive director remuneration. This change, effective as of April 23, 2024, follows shareholder approval at the recent AGM, with no disposal of existing shares. Bellas maintains his indirect holdings through Loch Explorations Pty Ltd and AG Bellas Super Pty Ltd, alongside his direct shareholdings.

